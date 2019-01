Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says Friday's game against the Netherlands is the perfect test before their Euro 2016 campaign.

O'Neill confirmed that John O'Shea will start after being out of favour for Sunderland's closing Premier League games.

The Republic boss is expected to select a mix of regulars and fringe players in the Aviva Stadium game.

O'Shea added that the Republic squad have "massive enthusiasm" as they prepare for their trip to France.