The journalist who had his microphone thrown in a lake by Cristiano Ronaldo believes negative press might have been the reason for his reaction.

Diogo Torres of CMTV tried to conduct a live interview with the Portugal forward early on Wednesday when the incident happened. The squad were preparing for their final Group F game against Hungary later in the day.

"I asked Ronaldo if he was prepared for the match," Torres told BBC Sport. "He didn't answer. He grabbed my mic and threw it into the lake.

"I'm not sure why he did it. I think it was a momentary thing. I think he would not have done it if he had thought about it.

"We are a TV channel of a major newspaper in Portugal. We produce a lot of news about him. Some of it he doesn't like. Perhaps that's why he did it. But it wasn't a personal thing.

"I've not had an apology from Ronaldo or the team. We travelled to France on the same plane with the players and will fly back with them."

WATCH MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal captain's bad start to Euro 2016

Pictures courtesy of CMTV.