Coventry City boss Tony Mowbray tells BBC Coventry & Warwickshire players like 19-year-old midfielder Kyle Spence can have a role to play in the first team this season.

The former Scotland Under-16 international, who made his first-team debut for the Sky Blues in the Football League Trophy in September 2017 as a 17-year-old, has impressed Mowbray during pre-season as the League One club prepare for the new season.

Mowbray is also hopeful of adding more players to his squad in the coming weeks.