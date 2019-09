Premier Section holders County Antrim score a late goal to clinch a 2-1 win over County Londonderry at the Super Cup NI.

Antrim took an early through Matthew Duffy but the Derry boys got level through a Padraig Hughes header in the second half.

The winner came in the last minute of normal time when Daniel Reynolds set up Francis Nolan to seal Antrim's narrow win.

