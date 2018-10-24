Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson tells BBC Radio Gloucestershire that his side's EFL Cup second-round tie at Championship side Newcastle United is a great draw for the club on and off the field.

The League Two Robins travel to St James' Park after knocking out League One side Charlton Athletic 1-0 in the first round.

Johnson is hoping for a crowd of around 30,000 which could help provide Cheltenham with a welcome financial boost.

The two teams have only ever met once before - in the fourth round of the FA Cup in January 2006 when goals from Michael Chopra and Scott Parker gave the Magpies, who had Alan Shearer in their side, a 2-0 win at Whaddon Road.