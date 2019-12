Non-league side Thatcham Town thrashed local rivals Burnham 11-0 in a Hellenic Premier League game on Tuesday evening.

Four goals from Shane Cooper-Clark and a hat-trick from Callum Willmoth gave the visitors an incredible victory over managerless Burnham.

Thatcham's manager Danny Robinson, however, said he "took no pleasure" in the result, which leaves Burnham bottom of the division.