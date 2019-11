Ballymena United recover from going a goal down to beat Premier Intermediate side Newington YC 4-1 in the second round of the League Cup at the Showgrounds.

Chris McFall gave the visitors a 22nd-minute lead, but Cathair Friel equalised for the Sky Blues before the interval with his fourth goal of the season.

Second-half goals from Allan Jenkins, a Tony Kane penalty and Johnny McMurray ensured United's progression into the last 16 of the competition.