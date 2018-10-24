Kenny Miller hits four goals as Rangers thrash Linfield 7-0 in Jamie Mulgrew's testimonial game in Belfast.

The Scottish Premiership side were five ahead inside half an hour of the game at Windsor Park.

Miller netted the opener on the rebound inside 10 minutes before Niko Kranjcar sparked a flurry of goals with a 24th-minute strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Rob Kiernan soon netted from close range before Miller hit two finishes in quick succession.

The former Scotland striker converted a slick passing move after the break, and Joe Garner added a late seventh.