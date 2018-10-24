The only way for England manager Sam Allardyce to keep his job is to apologise, give up any outside commercial interests and name those still involved in third-party ownership of players, says former Football Association executive Julian Eccles.

The FA is investigating allegations that Allardyce used his role to negotiate a £400,000 deal and also offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

The Telegraph has footage it says is from August, a month into Allardyce's England tenure, of the 61-year-old meeting men claiming to represent a Far East firm and appearing to tell them that it possible to "get around" third-party ownership rules.

READ MORE: England manager allegations investigated by FA