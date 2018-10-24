'Only way for Allardyce survival is to give up names'

The only way for England manager Sam Allardyce to keep his job is to apologise, give up any outside commercial interests and name those still involved in third-party ownership of players, says former Football Association executive Julian Eccles.

The FA is investigating allegations that Allardyce used his role to negotiate a £400,000 deal and also offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

The Telegraph has footage it says is from August, a month into Allardyce's England tenure, of the 61-year-old meeting men claiming to represent a Far East firm and appearing to tell them that it possible to "get around" third-party ownership rules.

