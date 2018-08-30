Ulster Rugby chief executive Shane Logan says he expects the visit of Munster to Belfast for a Pro12 match on 28 October to be "a poignant occasion".

Munster head coach Anthony Foley, 42, died suddenly in Paris on Saturday before a scheduled European Champions Cup game against French side Racing Metro 92.

Logan said Ulster would erect a permanent memorial to the former Ireland back-rower in the away changing room at Kingspan Stadium as a reciprocal gesture to that performed by Munster following the death of Ulster player Nevin Spence four years ago.

Read more: Ulster to install Foley memorial