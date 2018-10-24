Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Manchester United
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Manchester United's team photo mystery
28 Oct 2016
28 Oct 2016
From the section
Man Utd
Manchester United make a key omission from their 2016-17 squad photograph.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
England unchanged for World Cup final
07:56
Coverage starts in about 1 hour
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
Reaction to Liverpool, Man Utd & Villa wins, plus EFL Cup quarter-final draw
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Shootout decides 10-goal Anfield thriller
8h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Reed paralysed after spinal stroke
13h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Rowing
Rashford double sends Man Utd through
7h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Derby County sack captain Keogh
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football