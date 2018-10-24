It has been a difficult 12 months for Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter and partner Rachel after their baby, Renee, was stillborn in December.

Just days after losing his daughter, the 26-year-old showed "real dignity" by playing in the Cherries' 2-1 win over Manchester United.

But there is good news for the couple after Arter revealed on Football Focus that Rachel is now 22 weeks pregnant.

"I had a lot of people message me and say how thankful they were that I came out and spoke about things," he said.

"If I can help one person feel 1% better, I would speak all day about it."