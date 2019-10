Back in 1989, Wolves striker Steve Bull was plying his trade in the Third Division of English football.

Then in May of that year he became an international footballer - scoring on his England debut against Scotland at Hampden Park in the Rous Cup.

As England prepare to face Scotland in a World Cup 2018 qualifier at Wembley on Friday, Bull has been reminiscing with BBC Midlands Today about the day he silenced the Scots.

