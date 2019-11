A dramatic late winner by substitute Ross Lavery gives Cliftonville a 2-1 victory over Linfield in a match which took some time to fire into life at Windsor Park.

After a goal-less first half, Daniel Hughes fired into the bottom corner, only for Andrew Waterworth to equalise seven minutes from the end.

Third-placed Cliftonville close to within one point of Linfield, who are now seven points adrift of league leaders Crusaders,