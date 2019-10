BBC Points West visits five Yeovil Town players who all live together to find out how that is helping the team rise up the League Two table.

The Glovers have risen from the bottom of the Football League to sixth in the table, since the appointment of manager Darren Way in December 2015.

Spending a lot of time together "helps the team's spirit and togetherness on the pitch," says captain Ryan Dickson.

