Greg Dyke: Premier League like a cartel

Five former executives of the Football Association (FA) have asked Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport committee to propose legislation to reform the FA.

They say it is outdated, held back by "elderly white men" and unable to counter the power of the Premier League.

Former FA chairmen Greg Dyke and David Bernstein, and chair of the Culture, Media and Sport committee Damian Collins MP, speak to the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme.

