Greg Dyke: Premier League like a cartel

  • From the section Football

Five former executives of the Football Association (FA) have asked Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport committee to propose legislation to reform the FA.

They say it is outdated, held back by "elderly white men" and unable to counter the power of the Premier League.

Former FA chairmen Greg Dyke and David Bernstein, and chair of the Culture, Media and Sport committee Damian Collins MP, speak to the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme.

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.

Top videos

Top Stories

England players celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Roger Federer plays Novak Djokovic in ATP Finals
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Sonny Bill Williams
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the 2019 F1 world championship at the US Grand Prix
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Harry Kane celebrates
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Video
  • From the section Football