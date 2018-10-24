Steel and Sons Cup shaping the future

The Steel and Sons Cup has been a firm festive fixture on the Northern Irish football calendar since 1895.

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, the final has a temporary date change and will be played on Christmas Eve, with Dundela taking on Linfield Swifts.

It may be one of the oldest trophies still competed for in Europe, but a landmark project between the County Antrim Football Association and Queens' University means the historic silverware is shaping the future.

It involves taking the latest 3D printing technology to create a replica of the iconic trophy, which insurers said was too expensive to be replaced.