Steel and Sons Cup shaping the future

  • From the section Irish

The Steel and Sons Cup has been a firm festive fixture on the Northern Irish football calendar since 1895.

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, the final has a temporary date change and will be played on Christmas Eve, with Dundela taking on Linfield Swifts.

It may be one of the oldest trophies still competed for in Europe, but a landmark project between the County Antrim Football Association and Queens' University means the historic silverware is shaping the future.

It involves taking the latest 3D printing technology to create a replica of the iconic trophy, which insurers said was too expensive to be replaced.

Top videos

Top Stories

England all-rounder Ben Stokes
  • From the section Cricket
Premier League alternative awards
  • From the section Football
Former Premier League player
  • From the section Football
Richard Hawley
Joshua, Ruiz and Wilder
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Shirt composite
  • From the section Football