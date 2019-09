Crusaders move seven points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table after beating north Belfast rivals Cliftonville 4-0 at Solitude.

Jordan Owens gave Crusaders the lead just before half-time, before Sean O’Neill saved Stephen Garrett’s penalty early in the second half.

Howard Beverland, Gavin Whyte and Declan Cadddell piled on the misery for the hosts, then Cliftonville's Jay Donnelly was sent off for the home side after a reckless lunge.