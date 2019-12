Glenavon come from two goals down to rescue a draw in the Boxing Day Mid-Ulster derby at Shamrock Park.

Goals from Mark Carson and Aaron Haire put the Ports in control but Ciaran Martyn and Mark Sykes struck back for the Lurgan Blues.

The result sees Glenavon drop out of the top six in the Premiership, while Portadown continue to languish in bottom spot, 10 points behind Carrick Rangers.