Striker Greg Moorhouse nets a hat-trick as Glenavon secure a 4-3 win away to Ballymena United.

Moorhouse scored in the opening minute to get Gary Hamilton’s side off to a great start, but a Fra McCaffrey double and a Denver Gage header gave Ballymena a 3-1 lead at the break.

Ciaran Martyn pulled one back for the Lurgan Blues, before Moorhouse scored twice to complete his hat-trick and give Glenavon a much-needed victory.