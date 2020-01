Linfield secure a 2-1 victory over 10-man Glenavon at Mourneview Park as they continue their pursuit of Crusaders at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Aaron Burns gave David Healy’s men a first-half lead but Glenavon responded through an Andy McGrory penalty.

Glenavon's Ciaran Martyn was sent-off before Andrew Waterworth struck to score the winner for the visitors.