A bizarre goal is the big talking point from Glenavon's 2-0 victory over Armagh City in the Irish Cup sixth round.

James Gray netted a first-half opener and it was allowed to stand despite Armagh keeper John Connolly having the ball knocked out of his hands by Glenavon player Rhys Marshall.

Greg Moorhouse ensured Glenavon's passage into the quarter-finals with a late penalty.

Armagh boss Marty Rice and Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton had differing views on the Gray goal.