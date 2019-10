Reading boss Jaap Stam has told BBC Radio Berkshire that his Championship manager of the month award for January is a team effort.

"It's nice, it's good to win something on a personal note as well," he said.

"I haven't done it by myself, I've got great staff with me who have helped me out and they've done a lot of work to make the team better.

"It's a thing I get, the trophy, but it's not only for me, it's also for the other team members."