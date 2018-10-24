A deal to sell a 75% stake in Reading to Chinese brother and sister Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li is close, according to Lady Sasima Srivikorn, who heads the Championship side's Thai owners.

Lady Sasima told BBC South Today that the club is looking for new investment because it has become "too expensive for them to run".

Reading, fourth in the Championship and bidding for promotion through the play-offs, have been owned by the Thai consortium of Lady Sasima, Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth and Narin Niruttinanon since September 2014.

READ MORE:Reading too costly to run, says owner