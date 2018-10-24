We all became Leicester fans - Atletico's Torres

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres reflects on Leicester's "spectacular" achievement winning the Premier League last season, and feels the two sides' Champions League quarter-final first leg will be "a great game for the fans".

READ MORE: How do Foxes win Champions League quarter-final?

Listen to live coverage of Atletico Madrid v Leicester, Wednesday 12 April, 19:45 BST on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website & app.

You can watch more of the interview with Fernando Torres on Football Focus, Saturday 15 April, 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

