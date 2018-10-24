Barry Town Utd have gained promotion to the Welsh Premier League, 13 years after their previous incarnation - Barry Town - were relegated from the top flight of Welsh domestic football.

Since then the club has been wound up, reborn and fought their way back up the Welsh pyramid.

In a trip down memory lane, we recall the night Barry beat Portuguese giants Porto in the second leg of a Champions League qualifying round match in 2001 - they had lost the away leg 8-0.

BBC Wales' Steve James is the commentator.