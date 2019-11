Watch all the goals as Borussia Dortmund beat rivals Bayern Munich 3-2 to win the DFB Cup semi-final at the Allianz Arena, ending manager Carlo Ancelotti's hopes of a league and cup double in his first season in Germany.

Bayern are on course to retain their Bundesliga title while Dortmund are currently third in the league, 14 points off the top and behind RB Leipzig.

MATCH REPORT: Bayern Munich 2-3 Borussia Dortmund