Final Score pundits Kevin Kilbane, Martin Keown and Garth Crooks seem bemused after Chelsea captain John Terry is granted a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge during their Premier League match against Sunderland.

Former England defender Terry, who was substituted in the 26th minute, is due to leave the Blues at the end of the season.

