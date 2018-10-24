Gillingham training for peak fitness

Gillingham head coach Adrian Pennock has taken his squad to Northern Ireland for pre-season fitness training.

The League One side spent a week at a YMCA facility in Tollymore National Forest in Newcastle, County Down.

Pennock stressed the importance of getting to match fitness during pre-season and has had his players bunking together in simple dormitories as the squad bonds in unfamiliar surroundings.

Last season, the Gills just escaped relegation on the last day of the season, surviving by a single point.

