From policeman to international footballer

Just a year ago Ghanaian policeman Samuel Sarfo was photographed guarding the country's national footballers before an international game.

Incredibly, twelve months on, Sarfo has himself made his debut for the Black Stars, coming on as a substitute in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to USA in Connecticut on Saturday.

The 26 year old is also captain of top flight Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals and combines his footballing life with his duties as a police officer.

He told BBC Focus on Africa's sports presenter Nishat Ladha that the secret behind his recent success was that he grew up with the players he had been assigned to guard.

They gave him advice on how best manage himself as a policeman and a player.