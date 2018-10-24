Man Utd 'powerful' after window change

  • From the section Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says there is a "disadvantage" for Premier League clubs if the transfer window closes before the rest of Europe, but adds his club will remain "strong".

United voted against the proposal, passed on Thursday, for next year's summer window to shut before the 2018-19 Premier League season starts.

READ MORE: Premier League: Transfer window will close before start of season

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho: Man Utd manager says transfer window change will not affect club

Top videos

Top Stories

Netherlands' Memphis Depay
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore and Joe Allen
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Russia v Scotland
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Simone Biles
Gareth Southgate
  • From the section Football
Simone Biles
Video