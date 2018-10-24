Former England and current Arsenal defender Alex Scott says race is a sensitive topic, and she added that there has to be a fair investigation into "bullying and discrimination" claims against England women manager Mark Sampson.

Scott goes on to say that she was never asked for an opinion or to give evidence in the initial inquiry into claims made by England striker Eniola Aluko.

