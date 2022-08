England boss Mark Sampson says the Lionesses' 6-0 win over Russia was "pleasing" and "exciting" as they get their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a strong start.

Just 24 hours later Sampson was sacked as England women's manager following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour in a previous role.

