Former footballer Andy Woodward says he feels "devastated and deeply upset" that FA chairman Greg Clarke revealed details of a confidential meeting between them.

During last week's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport parliamentary select committee hearing, Clarke disclosed he had met a victim of sexual abuse in football who "cried like a baby".

It has since emerged he was talking about Woodward, who last November became the first player to speak publicly about being sexually abused as a boy at Crewe in the 1980s.

Clarke has since apologised to Woodward and the pair are planning to meet again.

The FA did not wish to comment, but previously an FA spokesman said: "Greg and Andy had a private conversation. It was positive and they will meet again in person next month."

