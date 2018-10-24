I haven’t got out of first gear - Tamplin

  • From the section Football

Almost a year after buying Billericay Town, owner/manager Glenn Tamplin tells BBC Look East he is still in first gear as he looks to guide the Essex side towards the Football League.

Tamplin has spent £2m on the club, which boasts four ex-Premier League players, a revamped stadium and a mural of him and his wife outside the ground.

However, it could not help Billericay reach the FA Cup second round for the first time, as they were beaten 3-1 by fellow Isthmian League Premier Division side Leatherhead.

