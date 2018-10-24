Rafferty targets three World Cup points

Northern Ireland defender Laura Rafferty says the squad has been freshened up by the inclusion of younger players ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Slovakia on Tuesday.

Manchester City development squad player Brenna McPartlan, who impressed during Northern Ireland's hosting of the Uefa Under-19 Championships in August, is among those to receive first call-ups.

Alfie Wylie's side have slipped to opening defeats by Norway and the Republic of Ireland but Slovakia have lost their first three qualifiers.

Norway lead Group 3 on goal difference despite a defeat by the Netherlands who, along with the Republic of Ireland, have maximum points from their opening two games.

