Manager Jurgen Klopp says the Anfield atmosphere "can help" Liverpool progress in the Champions League.

Liverpool will go through as group winners if they beat Spartak Moscow at home in their final game on Wednesday. They will also qualify for the last 16 with a draw.

WATCH MORE: Klopp hails 'main man' Woodburn

WATCH MORE: Bizarre goals, bad jokes, lookalikes & FA Cup funnies