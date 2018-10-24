Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Everton
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
I left with my stuff in bin bags - Walcott
19 Jan 2018
19 Jan 2018
From the section
Everton
Everton's latest signing Theo Walcott says he left Arsenal carrying his belongings in bin bags.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
England match off because of typhoon
1h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
'It's like having the battery taken out of me'
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Winter Sports
Cancelled game out of our control - Jones
43m
44 minutes ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Fifa 'firm' on access to Iran matches
14h
about 15 hours ago
From the section
Football
England have to concede fewer goals
8h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Video
Jack Grealish loves Akon but his dad loves Stormzy
13h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
Football