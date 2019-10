BBC Sport follows Notts County fan Declan Weliczko to his team's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Swansea City.

After years of turmoil at Meadow Lane, the Magpies are flying high in League Two and drew 1-1 in the fourth-round match.

Watch live coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round replay between Swansea and Notts County on BBC One at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday 6th February.

Available to UK users only.

