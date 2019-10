Germany lose for the first time in 23 matches as Germany 'keeper Kevin Trapp fails to hold on to a Gabriel Jesus header as Brazil claim a 1-0 win in Berlin, in what was their first meeting since the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

