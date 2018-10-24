Denmark and VFL Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018 award.

Harder joins England and Olympique Lyonnais' Lucy Bronze, Australia, Chicago Red Stars and Perth Glory's Sam Kerr, Germany and Olympique Lyonnais' Dzsenifer Marozsan, and Netherlands and Barcelona's Lieke Martens on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

Voting has now closed but you can watch profiles of all the five nominees and read full terms here. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday, 22 May during Sport Today on BBC World Service from 18:30 GMT (19:30 BST), on BBC World News and on the BBC Sport website.