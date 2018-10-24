Costa Rica's Joel Campbell denied penalty

  • From the section Football

Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell is denied a penalty against Italy at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Top videos

Top Stories

Gareth Southgate
  • From the section England
  • Comments
Sebastian Vettel
  • From the section Formula 1
Kim Little
Stefanos Tsitsipas with his trophy
  • From the section Tennis
Israel Folau
  • From the section News
Georgia Stanway
Video