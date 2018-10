Glentoran Women beat Cliftonville Ladies 3-2 at the Dub to secure second place in the NIFL Women's Premiership table.

Goals from Nadine Caldwell, Kelly Bailie and Joely Andrews helped the Glens to victory, with the east Belfast side completing their league campaign with a win.

Derry City also finished with a victory over bottom side Portadown, with Lauren Cregan scoring twice.