Claude Puel says Leicester were in control before Wes Morgan was sent off for a second yellow card in the second half of their 2-1 defeat against Everton.

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website (also available on iPlayer from 00:00 GMT on Monday)