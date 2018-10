Stephen Murray scored his second hat-trick of the season as Irish Premiership leaders Glenavon end Coleraine's unbeaten league run of 32 games with a 4-1 win at the Showgrounds.

Aaron Burns opened the scoring for Rodney McAree's side before with Rhys Marshall and Murray stunned the Bannsiders with two goals in 59 seconds.

Murray completed his hat-trick with two fine second half strikes as the Lurgan Blues moved four points clear at the top.