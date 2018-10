Ballymena United enjoy a comfortable 3-0 win over Newry City in their first home game of the Irish Premiership season.

Having played all their matches away from home while work was carried out at the Showgrounds, Leroy Millar had the honour of scoring the first goal on the new turf.

Cathair Friel made it two in the second half, with Andy McGrory adding a third in injury-time as United moved into the top six.