Warrenpoint Town move off the bottom of the Premiership as Ciaran O'Connor scores both goals in a 2-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts, who now occupy the basement spot.

O'Connor netted an early opener before Town keeper Aaron McCarey saved a Daniel Hughes penalty

Dungannon defender David Armstrong was sent-off after conceding a penalty, with O'Connor hitting the woodwork from 12 yards before he followed up to score.