Jude Winchester scores a last-gasp goal to give Ballymena United a 1-0 win over H&W Welders and ensures their passage into the League Cup quarter-finals.

Winchester, signed from Cliftonville in the summer, fired home after Welders goalkeeper Matthew Anderson had parried Leroy Millar's initial effort.

The Sky Blues are aiming to reach a third successive final, having beaten Carrick Rangers in the 2017 decider and lost out to Dungannon Swifts in last season's showpiece.