Seanan Clucas hits an extra-time winner as NI League Cup holders Dunagnnon Swifts beat Warrenpoint Town 3-2 at Milltown after extra-time.

In a scrappy affair, Jarlath O'Rourke's opener for the Swifts was cancelled out by Philip Donnelly's tap-in.

An Anto Reilly own goal put Dungannon on the brink of the next round, but Donnelly's stunning second forced the game into extra-time, with Clucas scoing the winner.