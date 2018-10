Matthew Snoddy's injury-time goal earns Crusaders a 2-1 League Cup win over Championship strugglers Ballinamallard.

Sixteen-year-old Michael Glynn put the visitors ahead on 65 minutes with Kyle Owens heading an 80th-minute equaliser before Snoddy's late lobbed winner over Mallards keeper John Connolly.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter made nine changes from the weekend Premiership win over Cliftonville with only Sean Ward and Kyle Owens retained in the starting line-up for the third-round tie.